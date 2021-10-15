Ronald D. Golden, 86, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Ronald was born on March 26, 1935, to Clarence and Virginia Yousey Golden in Lowville, N.Y. On May 11, 1956 he was joined in marriage to Ilona J. Horvath and together they raised three sons in Lowville.
His wife worked at AMF bowling manufacturing, while Ronald worked at Beaverite and later at Grand Union Supermarket as assistant manager. Ronald eventually served at Bethel Church of the Nazarene as organist and missions representative while studying for the ministry.
He went into pastoral ministry and served with distinction at the following Upstate New York Nazarene churches: Ogdensburg, 1978-1981; Ithaca, 1981-1985; and Waverly, 1985-2005. Even after retiring, they continued to assist many churches throughout the area.
Ronald lost his bride of 61 years on Christmas Day 2018 and Thomas Golden, son, on Nov. 1, 2020. Even upon these deaths of immediate family, Ronald Golden continued to minister in churches and Bible studies right up until his passing.
Ronald will be deeply missed by his loving family: sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Denise, Athens, Pa.; Janel, Waverly, N.Y.; and Timothy and Tamara, Charlestown, N.H.; grandchildren: Jeremiah and Alexa, Ettars, Pa.; Naomi and Jeremy, Charleston, Maine; Mikaela, Charlestown, N.H.; Sophie, Lynchburg, Va.; Kaleb, Lansdale, Pa.; and Josiah, Waverly, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Joanne, Arvada. Colo.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, James and Edward, his wife, Ilona, and his son, Thomas.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, Owego, N.Y., with Pastor Keith Hardy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may kindly be sent to Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.