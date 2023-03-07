Mary Thompson Brougham, 72, of Waverly, NY, passed away on March 5, 2023.
Mary was born on April 22, 1950, to the late Robert D. Thompson and Margaret (Horvath) Thompson. She was predeceased by her brother-like cousin, Joseph Zeppa.
Surviving is her husband, Bill Brougham of Waverly, NY; daughter, Natalie Brougham of Jersey City, NJ; and special cousins, Jean (Zeppa) Bennett of Ulster, Pa., Andrew Seagel of SC, Geoff Horvath of CA, and Gregory Horvath of SC; along with many other cousins.
Mary attended Penn Hall Preparatory School in Chambersburg, Pa. She then went to Ellen Cushing Jr. College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., graduating with an AA. Then to Alderson Broaddus (now University) in Philippi, WV, graduating with a BS and completing her Master’s at Elmira College.
Mary loved spending time with her family and friends and was always up for a new adventure, from trips to the beach, spas, or new restaurants.
She was always on the go! She taught 5th grade at Tioga Center Middle School for 42 years. Although retiring in 2016, she still corrected one’s speech and grammar if the occasion showed itself. Mary and her colleagues went above and beyond the standard curriculum; they ensured no student went without shoes, warm clothes, and food. Mary was always concerned about the welfare of her students.
Mary touched the hearts of many, and some would refer to her as their second mom. If love could be spelled another way, it would be M A R Y.
A memorial service to honor Mary’s life will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mary’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com