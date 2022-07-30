It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home…. Etta E. Olmstead, 88, of Nichols passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
Etta was born on August 31, 1933 in Warren, Pa. a daughter of the late Herbert and Alice (Hand) Olmstead. At a young age, she started work at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Endicott and retired from IBM following 16 years of service. Etta treasured her family and always looked forward to visiting the Casino and being able to attend Friday night BINGO. She also loved to go fishing, found peaceful solitude painting and completing puzzles. Etta treasured her grandchildren and always looked forward to spending time with each and every one of them She especially loved watching Kindra play softball. She was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed cheering them on!
Etta will be greatly missed by her children: Bonnie (Mark) Craig; Linda (Sean) West; Cheryl Hawkins (Scott Wessels); Keith (Karen) Hawkins. Her special grandchildren: James (Jennifer) Sheard, Matthew West, Kindra Wessels, Rebecca Goodwin, Tabitha Wessels. Her great grandchildren Kirstyn Craig and Lily Bear Goodwin. Her siblings: Vivian Scovell and George (Rachel) Olmstead. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Etta was welcomed into heaven by her granddaughter Chelsey; great grandson Matthew Sheard, siblings: Lester and Frank Olmstead; and a brother-in-law Donald “Bucky” Scovell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, August 2, from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Wavelry, NY 14892 in loving memory of Etta E. Olmstead.