Donald W. Hunt, 83, of Nichols passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald I. and Bernita Williams Hunt; his wife, Nancy Hunt; his brother, Charles O. (Pauline) Hunt; and his sisters, Marilyn Chandler and Carolyn Koetse.
Donald is survived by children, Teri-Lynn (Robert) Heiney of Wellsburg and Jeffery Hunt of Berkshire; brother, John (Shirley) Hunt of Rome, PA; grandchildren, Jayse Heiney, Sarah Hunt, Jessamyn (Keith) Nelson, Isaiah Hunt; great grandchildren, Noah, Flynn, Archer, Nikko and Killian; significant other, Molly Wilbur; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donald was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and graduated from Tioga Center High School in the Class of 1956. He went on to serve in the National Guard from 1956 to 1964. Donald went on to retire from IBM in Owego after over 30 years, starting out as a machinist apprentice and retired as a cost engineer. Donald was a member of the Westbrook Masonic Lodge, Skate Creek Club, the Sayre VFW, Post #1536, a volunteer at the SRAC and the Tioga Point Museum, and a life member of the Nichols Fire Department. He was an amateur archeologist who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed wood carving and making duck decoys and measured deer antlers for the New York State Big Buck Club, Pope and Young, Boone and Crocket and the Long Hunters Society.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Burial will at the family’s convenience of the family at the Nichols Cemetery in Nichols, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Donald’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.