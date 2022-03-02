Deborah Moore, age 67, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born on June 26, 1954, in Corning, NY, a daughter of Ira Whitney and Hazel (Smith) Conway. Deborah was married to the late Donald Moore who passed away on April 9, 2007.
Debbie enlisted in the Air Force in 1972. She graduated from CCC earning an Associate in Applied Science degree. She worked as a CNA for Bath VA Hospital and Tioga Nursing Facility for many years. She also worked for the Athens Area School District. She loved rock collecting, doing her genealogy, and donating to the Native American Indian Schools.
Deborah is survived by her son, Christopher Ball of Binghamton, NY; two daughters, Heather (John) Harrower of Waverly, NY, and Frances McEwen of Caledonia, NY; nine grandchildren Alan Ball, Brandon (Becca) Bostwick, John Harrower Jr, Tyler, Jarin, Nathan and Korina McEwen, Alexis Firestine; one great grandson Greyson Bostwick; and five brothers, Timothy Whitney of WY, Ira “Butch” Whitney of PA, Harry (Mary) Paris of Mansfield, PA, and James Paris of Mansfield, PA, Blair (Tammy) Whitney of PA. Her second Mom Marilyn (Preston) Wodarski of Elkand, PA, and loyal dog Suzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; Three sisters, Rebecca Smith, Martha and Joanna Whitney and one brother Danny Paris.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.