“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
Heaven gained another angel on Thursday, Feb. 3. Our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandma, Great Grandma, Aunt and Friend, Estella (Welfel) Rogers, 87, of Nichols passed away very unexpectedly at her home. Estella was born on July 31 1934, a daughter of the late Mary Alice (Wilcox) and William Thomas Welfel Sr.
They must have known their little girl would grow up to be unique so they named her a very beautiful, unique name that suited her very well. Estella had a heart of gold and loved her family deeply. She opened her heart, home and loved to have her family visit around the table. Many will remember Estella for the beautiful and meticulous flower and vegetable gardens that she tended to at her home. While others, will remember Estella for she owned and operated “The Papering Ladies” where she served many throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties. An avid collector, Estella also welcomed visitors to her shop “Antique Treasures”
Estella will be very missed by her three loving daughters, Marie Short, Judy Shafenberg, Donna (Bill) Cigger. Her siblings: John Welfel, Helen Morris and Sue Deuell . Eight special Grandchildren, many Great-Grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Estella was predeceased by her loving Parents, her Husband, Merle L. Rogers, her Sons, Kenneth Rogers and Leon (Debra) Rogers, her Brother, William Welfel Jr, and her Grandson. John Michael Merrill.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Estella will be laid to rest in the Valley Home Cemetery, Windham. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.