Barbara Jane Twigg, age 92, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Brookview Healthcare Center at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, Pa. with family by her side.
Born Nov. 2, 1930, to the late Leon and Helen (Hutchinson) Truesdale, she was raised in Athens, Pa.
Barb will be remembered as a hardworking, principled and selfless woman. She worked tirelessly on the family dairy farm, returned to school to become an LPN working in the hospital ICU, and served as tax collector for many years – all while maintaining an immaculate home, hunting cabin and huge garden. She was an active member of King St Church, singing in the choir. She ensured that all her children had a strong religious foundation and attended higher education to establish their careers and independence.
She is survived by her three daughters Dawn (Byron) Thompson, Cindy (John) Hartman, Teresa (Paul) Wolfe and daughter-in-law, Sharon Twigg. She was a devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren: Heidi (Leo) Thompson, Amy (Jeremy) Hoffman, Kevin (Vanessa) Thompson, Shawn (Dan) Hartman, Jason (Cindy) Hartman, Chad (Rhiannan) Twigg, Lanah (Aaron) Yost and Tyler (Tiffany) Wolfe and 12 great-grandchildren: Jessica, Sophia, Benjamin, Abigail, Hilary, Lindsey, Kia, Caitlyn, Conner, Christian, Brianna, and Leon.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Twigg, and brother, Grant Truesdale.
She left this world to join her loving husband of 74 years, Allen V Twigg, in Heaven. We believe that he was waiting for her with open arms.
A private graveside gathering will be held with the family. Arrangements are by the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg.