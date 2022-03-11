Ronita “Roni” Wiles, 79, of Sayre, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 7, 2022, at home.
She was born on March 24, 1942, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late DeLos Woodard and Mildred Perry.
Roni was a woman of strong faith, loved going to church and was an inspiration to many. Her greatest joy was her family, bringing others to the Lord, and attending church. She loved listening to her daughter and granddaughters sing. Roni loved visiting and talking with people.
She is predeceased by her husband James Wiles, and her sister Elva Schillinger.
Ronita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jamie and Vern Wilkinson of Sayre, PA, son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Tammy Winters of FL, grandchildren Lilliana, JayLee, T.J., Luke, and Valerie. She is also survived by her siblings Clarence (Debbie) Staples, Annie (Richard) Edington, Susan Stinson, and Stephen (Linda) Staples, special brother-in-law Ronald Schillinger and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 14, at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, PA. The family requests that masks be worn for the service.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Ronita’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.