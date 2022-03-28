Joseph E. “Joe” Chapman, 79, of Athens, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on July 31, 1942, in Bloomsburg, PA, the son of the late Arthur and Jane Hurd Chapman.
Joe was a proud Veteran who served his country in the US Navy. He loved his family and family gatherings were most important to him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was a social butterfly and enjoyed spending time going to the Flea Markets. He was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed collecting knives, and detailing cars.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Kathleen “Kathy” Rogers Chapman, daughters Tammy Eberhart, Patricia (Tammy Stermer) Chapman and Jody (Terry) Chilson, grandchildren Ryan (Leeann) God, Dustin (Jason) Chilson, Erin (Adam) Lasater, Jeremiah (Lena) Chilson, great-grandchildren Gage God, Bryan God, Skyler God, Ella Chilson, Delilah Chilson, and Tiana God, sister Betty (Charles) Mosher, brother David (Michelle) Hurd, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful dog Josie.
Joseph is predeceased by his brothers Arthur Chapman and Max Chapman, sister Esther Fletchinger, niece Karen Chapman Huntington, son-in-law David Eberhart, mother-in-law Betty Jane Rogers, and brother-in-law Vernon “Sonny” Rogers.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 11:30am-12:30pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 12:30pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.