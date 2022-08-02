Gary F. Bonney, 76, of Perry, FL passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Mercy House in Endicott, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy E. Sturdevant and Beverly Bogert; siblings, Willian Sturdevant, Robert Sturdevant, Gary Bogert and Terri Baldwin.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marlene Bonney; siblings, Mary Chalker of Nichols, Connie Mosher of Owego, Linda Howe of Candor, Dorothy Macumber of Nichols and Terri Burkhardt of Nichols.
Gary was born in Buffalo, NY and enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, Gary and Marlene, had the chance to travel the country and live in South Carolina, Alaska, California and Florida. He loved to go to auctions and was self-employed as a Licensed Auctioneer. He enjoyed woodworking, restoring furniture and working on antique cars. Gary was a fair, straight talking man who always said life is about the children and the animals.
A graveside service will be held at the Rossi Farm Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Gary’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.