Paul E. “Bud” Sutton, 84, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on November 27, 1937 in Sayre, P.a., the son of the late Glenn and Veda Dean Sutton. He attended Sayre High School. He then joined the US Marine Corps and proudly served from 1956 to 1959 and was involved in the Battle of Beirut, Lebanon as a member of the First Marine Battalion of the Eighth Regimen in July of 1958. After being discharged he was employed by Corning Glass Works for 40 years, retiring in 2020.
He was a family man, a “kind of stay-at-home guy.” He usually had a garden. He was a Syracuse Basketball fan. He enjoyed eating at Beeman’s and McDonalds. Above all he was “one proud Marine.”
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Mary Louise Hakes, whom he married on June 12, 1974. He is also survived by his children, Todd (Danielle) Sutton of Waverly and BillieLeigh (Steve) of Massachusetts; his sister, Nancy Fassett of Athens; his special grandchildren, Jade, Marie, Lydiah, Louise, Paisley, Aurora and Bryce Sutton of Waverly, Arianna Westover of Waverly, William Irons of Tennessee, Patrick (Maria) Sutton of Maryland and Alexandra (Nick) Eggert of Missouri; his great grandsons, Christopher David Sutton of Maryland and Jayce Edward Westover; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy Whitfield, Donna Scrivens, Merle (June) Hakes of Waverly and Ella May Hakes of Sayre; daughter-in-law, Deb DeVito Sutton of Geneva, New York; also many nieces, nephews and a special niece and caregiver, Tammy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn and Veda Sutton; special grandfather, Robert Dean; brothers-in-law, Owen Fassett, Jr; Jack, Jerry and Leland Hakes; George Whitfield and Frank Scrivens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Mae Hakes; sons, Kevin Sutton in 2015 and Patrick Sutton in 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Home Cemetery, Elm Street, Waverly, NY with Pastor Tyler Schutt officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.