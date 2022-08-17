Joseph G. “Joe” Mullen left this world on August 15, 2022 at Mercy House in Endicott, NY after a brave battle with an aggressive cancer. He passed away peacefully with Maggie Nolan Sheffler and his brother Tony at his bedside.
Joe was born in Sayre, Pa. on September 12, 1953, the son of Joseph and Loretta Sperduti Mullen. He graduated from Sayre High School with the Class of 1971. Joe then attended Mansfield University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Art and also a Master’s degree in Art Education. He also taught Art History classes at Lackawanna College for 20 years.
Joe’s entire life was devoted to his love of art and art-related endeavors. He became a prolific painter, especially of portraits for which he had a special talent. Most recently he undertook to create a life size sculpture of Mark Twain’s “Any Man”, which is now ready to be bronzed and erected.
Joe was also an ardent environmentalist, primitive wildlife camper, mountain climber and fisherman. He especially loved the Barclay Mountains and the Adirondacks. Some of his most memorable days were spent exploring, camping and fishing there.
Joe had a one of a kind personality; he was a kind and gentle man who helped so many people, usually anonymously. He often remarked that aspect of his personality was a gift by example from his father and his sister Sheila. He was well loved by his neighbors at Muldoon Gardens for his sense of humor and kindness.
Joe was predeceased by his daughter Emily Mullen, his parents, his sister Sheila Mullen Henry, his maternal grandparents Tony and Lena Sperduti, his paternal grandparents Anthony and Theresa Mullen, his sisters-in-law Cathy and Celeste Mullen, his special Ault cousins John, Nancy (Elston) and Ron, and special great-niece Rebecca Ryan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Joe is survived by his daughters Elizabeth and Alisa (Jason) Long and their mother, his former wife Gail; his sister and brother-in-law Kathy & Dr. Robert Huddle, his brothers Tom and Patrick Mullen, his brother and sister-in-law Tony & Barbara Mullen, his very special friend Maggie Nolan Sheffler who he loved dearly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and specials friends, which includes Les Rolfe, Gene Osman and Steve Downs.
A time of visitation will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond Street, Sayre, Pa. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will take place directly following at the Roma Madre Sons of Italy Club, 301 Desmond Street, Sayre, Pa.
Memorial bequests and donations can be made in Joe’s memory to Mercy House in Endicott, the Carantouan Greenway Wildlife Nature Reserve or the art class at Waverly High School, Waverly, NY.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.