No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why... .

Our hearts were broken on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 when our loving Jeremy Jude Lanzo, 39, passed away. Jeremy was born and blessed our lives on June 28, 1983. He brightened the lives of so many and left his handprint on our hearts and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Although, his time here with us was all too brief – as he was part of our lives for only 39 years, he will be remembered for always having a caring smile and he would do anything to help his family and friends in need.

Jeremy enjoyed life, whether it was spending time with family at the pool, camping, watching movies, going on vacation or sharing stories around the campfire. He could make so many laugh and smile at the simple things in life. Jeremy was our superhero, he loved to spend time with his children and was so very proud of all their accomplishments. Family time was so very important to Jeremy, together they enjoyed playing corn hole, cheering on their favorite teams (he loved the Patriots and the Yankees) and he would scout out to find the best places to find a banana split or dish of chocolate peanut butter ice cream!

Jeremy will be missed by so many, he will be forever remembered by his fiancé Michelle Driesbaugh; his children: Julian Allen, Elianna Lanzo, Brayden Driesbaugh and Alannah Driesbaugh. His mother Nancy (French) Lanzo. His brothers: Jason Lanzo (Stacey); Jordan Lanzo, Zac Thibodeau and Ryan Thibodeau. His step mother Patricia Lanzo; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Tina Driesbaugh (Keith); sister-in-law Tabitha Driesbaugh (Robbie); aunts and uncles: Jose “Cholo” Orlando Lanzo (Adelina), Dagoberto Lanzo (Juanita), Rochelle Lostumbo (Joseph); Zina Chandler (Solomon). Many cousins; and many, many friends among them: Cody, Anthony, Randy, Brandon, Savannah and Dan, Colin & Chloe and Jake and Sydney. Jeremy was welcomed into heaven by his father Tyrone Lanzo; his brother Joshua Lanzo; aunts and uncles: Mary Ann French; George French, Jr. (Dorothy).

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of the special gift Jeremy was to all of us will follow at 6 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com

Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of his service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/jeremy-lanzo

Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of Jeremy Jude Lanzo.