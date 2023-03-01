Patricia “Patty” Satterly, 54 of Dade City, Florida, passed away surrounded by love in her home in Dade City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Patty was born on March 19, 1968, to Joseph and Sharon Crowley of Athens, Pa.
To know Patty was not only to love her, but to be blessed to understand strength and compassion like no other, two of her greatest attributes that she applied to all aspects of her life, including her years of service at the Ingersoll Rand, Greater Valley EMS, and as a Barista at her local college campus, Saint Leo University. In her free time, you could find her quietly enjoying a good book, spending time with her dogs Axel and Charlie, soaking up the sun outdoors, gardening, or spending time with her family and husband who she loved above all. To have Patty in your life was to encounter a trusted friend, a warm hug, or a comforting ear. She leaves us all to be greater than we were before we knew her.
Patty is survived by her loving family; father, Joseph Crowley, of Athens, Pennsylvania, husband, David Satterly, of Dade City, Florida, sister, Paula Miller, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, children, Ashley Fenton and Zachary Fenton, of Waverly New Yok, Eric Satterly of Reading, Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Sophia and Ambrose, and all fortunate to call her family and a friend.
Patty is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Crowley, of Athens, Pa.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.