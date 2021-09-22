Michael H. Freeman, age 70, of Elmira, N.Y., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 21, 1951 in Waverly, N.Y., to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Mahoney) Freeman.
Mike is survived by his son, Francis Freeman (Trisha) of Horseheads, N.Y., whom he loved and was extremely proud of. He also cherished his three grandchildren, MKenzie, Carter, and Jaxon Freeman of Horseheads; brother, Gregg Roberts of Newville, Pa.; nieces, Courtney Preston of Wilmington, Del., Michayla and Aly Roberts of Newville, Pa.; stepson, Luis Alvarez; longtime companion, Jeanne Strock; several aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of caring friends, his special canine companions, Sparky and Ginger.
He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Preston; and stepdaughter, Angela Moe.
He was retired from Cameron Manufacturing. Michael was a passionate man who enjoyed many things in life, from collecting and working on classic automobiles and Harley Davidsons, to helping his many friends and family with anything that was needed. Michael enjoyed attending classic car shows and camping. It was dear to his heart to participate in the Arctic League each year.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E. Church St., Elmira, N.Y., on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. His funeral service will be held there Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.