Leona M. VanDuzer, 92, of Athens Twp., Pa. passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Highlands Healthcare, Laporte, Pa.
She was born on July 24, 1930, in Rome, Pa., the daughter of the late Dewitt and Florence MacIntire Vanderpool.
Leona was a 1948 graduate of Rome High School. She was employed with Blue Swan as a Seamstress. She then worked in the cafeteria at Athens Area High School, retiring in 1992. Leona was a founding member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and served as Treasurer and Secretary. She was a member of the Wilawana Methodist Church. Leona always enjoyed her breakfast and coffee times at different local diners in the Valley with the church folks and anyone who joined, until her health prevented her from going.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Chester VanDuzer, Sr., son LeRoy VanDuzer, grandson Charles VanDuzer, and siblings Bessie Porter, Al Vanderpool, James Vanderpool, Enos Vanderpool, Viola Vanderpool, and William Vanderpool.
Leona is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chester, Jr. and Pat VanDuzer, grandchildren Kimberly (Charles) Mathews, and Chester (Cindy) VanDuzer III, great grandchildren Samantha (Austin) Hoyt, Charles (Autumn) Mathews, Sadie Mathews, Dalton Mathews, Cody Mathews, Bryce Mathews, Hunter Mathews, Betheny VanDuzer, Eric VanDuzer, and Sage DeHaas, great great grandsons Brantley Gunnar and Winston Mathews. She is also survived by her sisters Verna Kinney, Rosemary Bartleson, and Kathryn Stack, brothers Glenn Vanderpool and Ernest Vanderpool, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At her family’s request, services will be private. Leona will be laid to rest next to her husband in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone who would like to donate in memory of Leona, please do so to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.cancer.org.