Stefana M. Blair, 83, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, at Elderwood in Waverly, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Mary Pultano Aloi; her husband, Wayne Blair; and her son, Frank Blair Sr.
Stefana is survived by her children, Annmarie (Jim) Vanskiver of Waverly and Eddie (Sherrell) Blair of Seattle, WA; her sisters, Veronica Bump of Waverly and Nikki Musto of Horseheads; grandchildren, Mike, Stacy, Nicole, Becky, Kristi, Ashley, Troy, and Frank; many grandchildren and her great-great grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stefana was born in Elmira, New York. She worked for Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre as a Nurse’s Aide for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom raising her family. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending fires and barbecue’s with her family and her many trips to the casino.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Stefana’s life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Steven Lewis officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Stefana’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.