Thomas William “Bill” Limerick, 94, of 117 Lewis St. Sayre, Pa. passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 3, 2021, at home. Thomas was born in Sayre, Pa. on Nov. 8, 1926, the son of Thomas and Theresa Walsh Limerick.
He was a graduate of Waverly High School and was employed by Penelec in Sayre for many years until retirement. Thomas was a member of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre and Sayre Elks Lodge No. 1148.
Thomas enjoyed playing golf and bowling in earlier years. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Donna Limerick of Sayre, nephews, Michael G. McDonald and wife Karen of Fort Mill, S.C., grandnephews, Casey McDonald, Colin McDonald and wife Carly, brothers-in-law, Robert Swackhammer and Richard Swackhammer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bernice and Wilbert Reed, nieces, Michelle Bennett and her children, Adam Bennett and Emily Bennett, Bridget Swackhammer and her daughters, Amanda Metaxes and Faith Swackhammer. Vanessa Reed and her son, Emerson Reed.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” McDonald, Theresa Louise Limerick and a brother, John Limerick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ridgebury Township, Pa. with the Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Ridgebury Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.