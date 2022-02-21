Catherine E. (Wildrick) Halstead, age 87, of Ridgebury Township, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband and friends by her side. Catherine was born June 15, 1934, in Waverly, N.Y. daughter of the late Harold and Nina (Millard) Wildrick. She was a graduate of Waverly High School and was also a graduate of the Robert Packer School of Nursing, where she obtained her RN Degree. She retired following a 43-year career at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Catherine and Neal A. Halstead were married on Oct. 6, 1956, and celebrated 65 years of marriage. In her spare time, she and Neal enjoyed their membership in the Lincoln Grange in Bentley Creek, she was also a member of the Waverly Baptist Church, the Nurses Alumni Association at Robert Packer Hospital. Catherine also enjoyed camping, gardening and working on her needlepoint.
Survivors include her loving husband Neal A. Halstead of Ridgebury, nieces, nephews, a cousin and friends William and Delicia Plouse of Ridgebury.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, and a brother Arnold Wildrick in 1944.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. 14894. Her funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Steve Dygert of the Waverly First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Hanlon Hill Cemetery when weather permits.