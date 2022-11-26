Audrey C. Teeter, 89, died on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at home with family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1933 a daughter John and Amelia Casterline. In 1960 she married Thomas Cecil Teeter. They were together for 50 years until his death Dec. 20, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her daughters Carol Seeley of Dayton Ohio, brother John Casterline Binghamton New York. Grandchildren Krista Teeter. Johnathon Mandeville.
Audrey is survived by her son’s John Dribnack and his wife Dorothy of Great bend Pennsylvania son William Teeter and his girlfriend Donna Kear of Bainbridge New York son Thomas Teeter wife Lisa of Athens Pennsylvania, Daughter Jeanne Teeter Lee of Daytona Beach, FL and Audrey’s longtime partner David Harris at home.
Audrey has many grandchildren: Cassandra and Rick Elinskas, Tommy Teeter and Scott Teeter, Kaitlin Mandeville. Many Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Audrey and David like to go to church, they like to go to Tioga Downs, they like to go shopping and go out to dinner they also liked to come visit her daughter in Florida.
Services and a celebration of her life will be on Dec. 2 at The Sayre Christian Church at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at the Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.