On Oct. 15, 2021, Larry Catlin (81) of South Waverly passed away peacefully at Mercy House in Endicott, N.Y. from complications of dementia. Larry was born in Sayre on May 7, 1940 to the late William and Grace Catlin. He was a graduate of Athens High School, Class of 1958.
Larry married Hazel Culver of Chemung, N.Y. on Oct. 15, 1960. Sadly, he passed away on their 61st wedding anniversary. While the final 2 months of his life were very difficult for the couple due to his dementia, it will not overshadow their 60 plus years of wonderful memories and a very loving marriage.
Larry worked for the Athens IR Foundry and then the Waverly Casting Facility from the early 1960s until their closing in 1982. He then started a second career in the maintenance department for the Robert Packer Hospital. He was employed there for 15 years. He was able to retire early so that he could spend more time with Hazel and the rest of his family.
Larry had many hobbies throughout the years, but the one he may be most well-known for is his stock car racing career. He raced regularly at Chemung Speedrome from age 17 until the track converted to asphalt in 1967. He then began a short, but very successful racing stint at Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood as well as several other local dirt tracks. He raced at Five Mile Point for only six years, but he was crowned Modified track champion four out of those six years. After his final championship in 1974, he shocked his many fans by announcing his retirement from racing. In addition to his Five Mile Point championships, he was also a track champion at Penn Can Speedway and Chemung Speedrome, a New York State points champion and was named one of Five Mile Point’s 50 Original Greatest Drivers. He is often remembered in the Southern Tier for his beautiful turquoise number 88.
The other hobby that Larry was very proud of was his gardening and the delicious vegetables he grew for his family and for their small produce stand. He grew some of the best tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers in the Valley. He was excited about creating a “family” garden in 2022.
Throughout the years, Larry also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and going on country rides with Hazel. However, nothing was more important to him than his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Hazel; his daughter Beth Mavor of Waverly, his sons Terry (Barb) of Chemung and Jeff (Laura) of Athens; his four grandchildren Jessica Mavor of Rochester, Jennifer (Cody) Chapman of Sayre, Eric (Sarah) Mavor of Michigan and Samantha (Chad) Bruinooge of Moscow, Pa.; his four great-grandchildren Regan Chapman, Liam, Wyatt and Desi Mavor; and special family friend, who was like the brother he never had, Glenn Moore of Wysox. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Dale) Kitchen and Beverly (Ed) O’Brien.
He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Jay Mavor.
At the request of the family, there will be no services. For those wishing to remember Larry with a contribution, the family suggests Mercy House of the Southern Tier (212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, N.Y. 13760) for the loving care provided to Larry during his brief stay there. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Hicks Cemetery in the town of Baldwin (Chemung County).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Larry’s family may do so at thomascreamationfuneralservice.com.