John William Rimbey, 75, of Chemung passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Helen Shermer Rimbey; and his sister, Barbara Ann Rimbey.
John is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Rimbey of Chemung; his children, Andrew John (Sarah) Rimbey of Jacksonville, FL, Jeffrey (Susan) Walker of Chemung and Steven (Karen) Walker of Elmira Heights; sister, Rita Rimbey of Elmira; and his grandchildren, Ciaran, Nora, Dylan (Ali), Devon and Nicholas and an expected great granddaughter in May 2022.
John was born in Sayre, PA and graduated from Waverly High School, Class of 1964. After graduation he went in the Air Force, serving from 1965 to 1968. He served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He worked for Don Merrill, Al Frutchey Body shop, Croft Ford and owned and operated Rimbey Auto Sales and Truck Accessories. John was also a bus driver for the Waverly School District. He loved going to car shows, telling stories and camping. He never met a stranger, he wouldn’t to, he would talk to anyone. John and Nancy were also full time RV’ers for over 5 years and traveled throughout the United States, snow birding in the south.
A graveside service to honor John’s life will be held on Friday, Feb, 4, at 2 p.m. at Bath National Cemetery, San Juan Ave, Bath, New York with Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to John’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.