Edward James Shay, age 88, formerly of Danby, NY, passed away at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY on Feb. 6, 2023. Ed was born Jan. 13, 1935 in Waverly, NY.
Ed married Mary Doan in Sep. 1958. In 1972, Ed, Mary and their three daughters moved to Ithaca, NY. For thirty years, Ed took immense pride in his work at Therm, Incorporated. He thoroughly enjoyed manufacturing products for the aerospace industry.
Ed had many interests, including being a car enthusiast, watching Nascar and football. He enjoyed caring for his yard, looking after his pets (both domestic and wild), and traveling throughout the United States.
However, what he enjoyed most was getting together with his family. Ed maintained close friendships with several of his Waverly High School friends, including Charmaine Hull, Dane Scott, and Lem Pipher.
He took extraordinary pride in playing drums in the Waverly High School band.
Ed was predeceased by his wife of fifty-six years, Mary, his parents Harry and Louise Shay, and his sister Mary Pipher.
Ed is survived by his brother Richard (Connie) Shay and sister Ellen King. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Shay of Vestal, NY; Patricia Washburn of East Syracuse, NY, and Eileen (David) Cooper of East Syracuse, NY. He is survived by his son in law Lars Washburn of Ithaca, NY, and brother-in-law David Pipher of Florida. Ed is survived by his grandchildren Katie (James) Kennedy, Kaarin (John) Chavez, Neil Washburn, David (Trey) Cooper, and Amelia Cooper. He is survived by great grandchildren Domonic, Damien, Lexi, Levi, Riley, and Olivia. He is also survived by his pets, Oliver, Otter, and Tweeter.
The family will receive guests on Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green Street, Ithaca, NY. Funeral services and burial will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Waverly High School Band Booster 15 Frederick Street. Waverly, NY 14892.