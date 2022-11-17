Patricia Kay Marchese, 74, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at home with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Eleanor Wheeler.
Pat is survived by her children, Tom (Julie) Marchese of Waverly and Denise (Scott) Millard of Chemung; siblings, George (Bonnie) Wheeler of Waverly, Sue Sackett of FL, Debbie (Tom) Smith of Sayre and Jeff (Patty) Wheeler of Waverly; grandchildren, Cody and Michya Marchese and Anthony Jilson, Samantha (John) Shaffer and DJ Millard; great granddaughter, Kadynce Jilson; step-grandchildren, Justin (Emily) Millard and Jessica (Rob) Emhoff; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School. She worked at Philadelphia Sales in Waverly and Ames Department Store as a shoe department manager. She retired from Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after working for over 15 years as a supply clerk. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and setting up and collecting pieces for her Christmas village.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donation to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or your local Hospice agency. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Pat’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com