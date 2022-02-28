Paul M. Hurley, 93, of Athens Township, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on June 29, 1928, in Wysox Township, the son of the late John and Ellen Tuttle Hurley.
At the age of 14, Paul took over running their family farm, following the passing of his step-father. He was a self-taught machinist and carpenter. Paul proudly served as a Corporal in the Army during Korea.
He was a founding member of the Athens Township Boy Scout Troop 9 and scoutmaster from 1972-1975. During these years he took the boys to Camp Brule each summer.
Paul was president of McDuffee Street School PTA from 1965 to 1967, where he was instrumental in re-naming that school to Helen Minard School in her honor. Paul was a founding member of Round Top Park commission.
He was an active member, fire truck driver and past treasurer of Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company. Paul was a past member of Athens Presbyterian Church and was an evening school bus driver for Athens School District sports and band events.
He retired from Harding Brothers in Elmira, N.Y. after 38 years of service and was the owner/operator of Hurley’s Home and Garden Center for 24 years, retiring in 2008.
Paul was a lifelong dog lover, avid outdoorsman, and gardener, and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and expertise with others. But most of all, Paul took great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Hurley, Catherine Platt and Florence Miller and half siblings, Thomas Bailey and Arbella Semiclose.
Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Wright Hurley, son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Mary Hurley of Athens Township, son, Daniel Hurley of Elmira, N.Y., grandchildren, Sharon (Kyle) Roberts, Meghan (Bill Chandler, Jr.) Hurley, Jessica (Chris) DeCamillo, Justine Lisella and Emily (Ivan Pikula) Lisella, great-grandchildren, Logan Roberts, Cora Roberts, Ella DeCamillo and Maya DeCamillo, siblings, Mary Dickie of Fla. and Frances Taylor of Fla., half siblings, Virginia Lane of Towanda, Nina Ruger of Sayre and Hazel Hunt of Towanda, also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Paul’s request, private family services will be held. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.