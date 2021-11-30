Betty Lou Harris (73)

Well, I know the Lord really needed a great angel, that’s why he called mine home. All who knew Betty knows she loved the Lord. That’s our consolation, we know where she is now.
Betty Lou Harris, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at her home in Stevensville, Pa. She was born on Sept. 18, 1948 in Sayre, Pa.
Betty graduated from Wyalusing High School with the class of 1966. After high school she enrolled in nursing school before gaining employment at Towanda Memorial Hospital for four years. Betty then married Richard “Dick” Harris and became a housewife and stay at home Mom.
Betty was well known for several reasons. A wonderful wife for 49 years and a great Mom for nearly as many.
She also served the community in several ways. Betty was a member of the Stevensville Church and has been a Church Elder for about 30 years. She served 10 years as a Tax Collector, Clerk of Session for about 20 years, and a member of the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary. If that’s not enough she has been active in the Bradford County Republican Party, serving first as Treasurer and for the last five years as Vice Chair, and served as President of the Bradford County Republican Council of Women. Betty was also a big supporter of the Pro-Life Movement, helping the PA for Human Life Organization. She helped the Local Friends of the NRA Chapter with the annual banquet. Betty and Dick could be found every year at the Wyalusing Carnival volunteering in the roast beef tent.
One of her greatest joys was leading the Stevensville Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for close to 40 years as she loved sharing the love of Jesus with the young people. The other great joy in recent years was volunteering with the Salvation Army, especially the Angel Tree Program.
Betty truly loved the holiday season of Christmas and is locally known for her elaborate decorations, which included over 5000 lights and a great manger scene. They will be missed by many.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dick Harris; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marvin Harris (Sue Camp) of Wyalusing, Pa. and Brian (Steffi) Harris of Athens, Pa.; her granddaughter, JewLz Harris of Athens, Pa.; her brothers, Francis McIntire of Florida and Joe McIntire of Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Camp McIntire and siblings, Nancy Glassmyre and Tommy McIntire.
Funeral services will be held for Betty on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pa. with Reverend David Dewing of the Stevensville Church officiating.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at a later date at the Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Towanda Service Unit of the Salvation Army, 105 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.