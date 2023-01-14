Families are like quilts. Lives pieced together with smile and tears; colored with memories and all bound by love ~
Ardith P. Bennett, 90, of Ithaca, NY passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 at the Cayuga Medical Center. Ardie, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on Oct. 22, 1932 in Sidney, Ohio a daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Shellenbarger) Bennett.
She was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and attended Morrisville College. Ardie was employed in Food Service Administration, over the years, she worked at Cornell University, Ithaca College and had retired from the Rochester Psychiatric Center. She lived her life serving others and shared her love of quilting, knitting and crocheting. Many of her quilted treasures were shared with those on Hospice and hand knitted hats were given to school age children at local hospitals. In addition, Ardie also assisted with “Wonderful Wheelchairs” an organization that repaired, refurbished and cleaned wheelchairs for those in need; she also served as a volunteer for the Office of the Aging and volunteer at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. In 2011, her kind deeds were recognized as she received the Volunteer of the Year Award for New York State and Tompkins County.
Ardie will be missed by her sister and brother-in-law Janice and Charles Miller; her sister-in-law: Mary Lou Bennett; ten nieces, nephews and their families; along with a special friend Patsy Marinelli. Ardie was predeceased by her parents; her step father EJay Bill; her twin brother Arden Bennett; her sister Joan Eiklor and niece Paula Goble.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Ardie will be laid to rest in the Smithboro Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society; Ithaca Hospice Care or the local Heart Association in loving memory of Ardith P. Bennett.