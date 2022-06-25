When tomorrow begins without me, don’t ever think we are far apart for every time you think of me, I will be right here within your heart....
Our hearts were broken on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 with the unexpected passing of our beloved Nicole Elizabeth Hottle–Kinney, she passed away unexpectedly and is now in Heaven with her step-father Bud May, her maternal and paternal grandparents and Uncle John Kolesar who she is catching up with and talking about farming and the Family. Nicole is also strolling over heaven with her faithful companion Alyssa and other members of her personal funny farm. Although her life here with us was all too brief, her handprint will forever remain on our hearts.
Nicole was born on a cold winter’s day on Jan. 26, 1980 in Sayre. She brightened the lives of so many in her 42 years of life. Nicole was a graduate of Towanda High School class of 1998. She loved to serve others and brightened the day of her residents at Penn York Opportunities, her smile and positive outlook will forever remain with them. Nicole was always there supporting and encouraging her children in their horse shows, rodeos, four-wheeler and dirt bike races. Fun times were also had when Travis, Aaron , Jeremiah, her Dad and Kathy would hit the Tioga Downs Casino gambling. Nicole always looked forward to seeing her nieces and nephews shine in their sporting events. Family and friends were so important to Nicole, she always looked forward to Monday nights at the Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction. Her smile and friendly laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To know Nicole was to love her, she could bring a smile to anyone’s face. You never knew how she was going to “stir the pot” next or what trick she had up her sleeve.
Nicole was many things in life but her proudest accomplishment was her children: Travis, Aaron, and Courtney Kinney, who she would move mountains with her bare hands for, there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them, her fiancé Jeramiah Robert and his son Gabe Robert; her parents: Linda and John Wright; Willis and Kathy Hottle; her sister and brother-in-law: Samantha and Robin Sourdiff; brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Lauren Hottle; her future mother-in-law and father-in-law Jeff & Kathy Robert; her grandmother Charlotte Petty; her “favorite” nephew Kale Winters nieces; Khloe Winters, Finley, Rowan Hottle; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends who were like family: Candy, Frank, Jesse, Brian, and Cassie VanMiddleeworth; special cousins Lynn and Josh Hottle and her best friend Michelle Harnish. She lovingly cared for and opened her heart to so many, she was a “bonus” mom to many of her children’s friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel, with her friend Linda Rogers, officiating. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of Nicole’s service at https://my.gather.app/remember/nicole-hottle-kinney
Nicole will be laid to rest in Towner Hill Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift to an Educational Fund for Courtney c/o PSBank, 38 Ennis Lane, Wysox, Pa 18854 or the Penn York Opportunities, 101 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 in loving memory of Nicole E. Hottle–Kinney.