Richard “Dick” Beam, Sr., born Nov. 27, 1935, passed away on June 5, 2022. Born and raised in Vestal, New York, while spending many years in the Northern Pennsylvania/Southern New York area. He and the family relocated to the Orlando, Florida area for quite a few years before moving to the Winston-Salem area of North Carolina and finishing his days in Dunnellon, Florida. He was well known for his artistic ability with Plaster, Stucco, Stone, and Masonry skills that his father and brother also shared.
He is survived by daughters Bonnie Robbins of Apopka, Florida; Karen (Ralph)Blokzyl of North Rome, Pennsylvania, Lynn Walker of Kernersville, North Carolina, Linda Pounders of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Laurie(Chris)Odom of Dunnellon, Florida, Lisa(Kenny Allen)Beam of Kernersville, North Carolina, a son, Richard (Rick) Beam Il of Augusta, Georgia, Helen Grekel of Murphy, North Carolina. He is also survived by 14 loving grandchildren. Along with great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces. Preceded in death by grandson Christopher Odom and grandson Steven Salsman, along with wife Patricia Beam, parents Earl and Hazel Beam, sister Margarie Stair, and brother Earnest (Ernie) Beam.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury, North Carolina. Pavilion #1 is where the celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, Florida.