David Smith Packard Sr., 80, of 38 Packard Lane, Towanda, Pa., passed away early Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at his home following declining health. David was born October 24, 1941, at the Mills Hospital in Towanda the son of Marguerite Smith Packard and Herdick Packard. David was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1960 and was a graduate of Broome Tech Community College. He continued his education at Stonier School of Banking, Rutgers University, and with PBA Trust at Bucknell University.
On March 23, 1963, David married the former Beverly J. Watkins of Powell, PA. In 1964, David became employed with the First National Bank of Bradford County in Towanda and rose to become bank president in the 1980’s continuing to serve in that capacity until his retirement. David served as Finance Chairman for 40 years and as Vice president of Towanda Memorial Hospital. He served as president of the Industrial Management Club in Towanda for 23 years, was a board member of the Towanda Country Club, and held membership with Union Lodge No. 108 F. & A.M., Towanda, Towanda Rifle and Pistol Club, Towanda Fire Department, and the Towanda Area Jaycees. In 1973, David was the recipient of the Golden Sword Award for the Bradford County Crusade to conquer cancer. David enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and playing golf.
David is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly J. Packard, daughters, Tiffany (James) Smith, Stephanie Wagner (Ahmed Younes), son, David (Julianne) Packard II, grandchildren, Brittany Smith (Lucas) Raymond, Chance Wagner, Kenadie, Jillian, and Madeline Packard, a great grandson, Walker James Raymond, his sister, Jill Packard, sister-in-law, Diane Packard, niece, Kerry Packard, nephew, Mark Packard, and special friend, Andrew Bishop and family. David was predeceased by his mother, Marguerite Smith Bullock, father, Herdick Packard, and brother, Richard Packard. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the North Towanda Fire & Rescue Volunteer Fire Department, 40 Hillcrest Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of David Smith Packard Sr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.