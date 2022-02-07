Elrena L. (Hart) Wolfe, 91, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Coudersport, Pa., the daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (Drake) Hart.

A full obituary will be in a later edition of the paper. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.

Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

