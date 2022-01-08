Ann M. Everly, 63, of Waverly went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
She was predeceased by parents, Joe and Mary Mazza Schmieg.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Everly of Waverly; her children, Catherine (Joe) Kozemko of Waverly and Devin (Lydia) Everly of Waverly; her siblings, Joe (Jean) Schmieg of Waverly, Barb (Andy) Wilson of Hayward, Calif., Mary Jo (David) Seymon of Pleasanton, Calif., John (Mary) Schmieg of Charlotte, N.C. and Michael (Beth) Schmieg of Charlotte, N.C.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School Class of 1977. Her and her husband owned and operated Everly Signs in Waverly since 1994. She attended the Talmadge Hill Gospel Chapel and was very close to God.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Ann’s life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Frank Wasielewski officiating. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the service at 2:00 PM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ann’s family may visit “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com