NYS Section IV Hall of Fame and Sayre Morning Times Sports #9 Coach James F. Ryder, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022.
Jim was born May 6, 1944 in New York City to James F. and Winifred E. (nee Connolly) Ryder. The oldest of three siblings, he graduated from Nyack High School and SUNY Cortland, where, despite a broken neck, he excelled as a multi-sport athlete.
After an unsuccessful stint at Cincinnatus and being asked to “succeed elsewhere,” he was hired by Dick Pascuzzo and began his career at Tioga Central Schools in 1967. There he amassed 584 coaching victories, 16 IAC Division Championships, 9 League Titles, 3 Section IV Championships, and 3 State Tournament Final Fours between two sports, Boys Varsity Baseball and Basketball, before retiring in 2006.
During his career he coached his Baseball teams to 244 victories, including IAC Division Titles in 1978, 80, and 82, Section IV Class C Championships in 1984, placing second in the State Tournament, and 1985, reaching the Final Four that year. He coached his Basketball teams to 340 victories, including IAC Division Titles in 1972, 73, 74, 87, 88, 91, 92, 93, 03, and 04, and League Titles in 1973, 87, 88, 91, and 92. His 1988 team featured Section IV all-time leading scorer and son, Jimmy Ryder, which, on a 25-2 overall record, made it to the 1988 NYSPHSAA Final Four, losing in overtime in the semi-finals to top ranked Malvern.
Jim’s other notable accomplishments include serving as Section IV IAC Basketball Chairman for 10 years and longtime membership on the IAC Executive Council and Basketball Officials Coordinating Committee. He was also recognized as New York’s longest serving Driver Ed teacher and served as Tioga Central Athletic Director for 16 years. He continued to work Tioga sporting events in various capacities until the very end, rarely missing a Tigers football or basketball game.
Jim’s coaching success paled in comparison to his willingness to help friends, family, students, and players, and sometimes complete strangers, in ways big and small whenever one was in need. His many acts of kindness were never publicized but he was always there to lend a hand, shoulder, or ear, to anyone who needed it. He notably saved two lives on May 14, 1978 from a vehicle submerged in the Susquehanna River when he lifted a tree off a young girl and dove repeatedly into the water to rescue her mother from the car.
Coach Ryder leaves behind his devoted and loving wife and companion of 33 years, Teresa (nee Elston) Ryder, her daughters and son, Andrea (John) Harrison, Kyle (Tyle) Wilson, and Lindsay Thetga (Mark Baldwin), son, James C. Ryder (Alice), daughter, Kari Ryder (Ed Morton), grandchildren, Grace, Jay, William, and Lily Morton, Kylie and Christopher Thetga, Zoe and Zinnia Ryder, Samantha, Tristan, and Olivia Wilson, brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Cheryl) Elston, Karen Widmer, Tom (Sue) Elston, closest friend John Robinson, a cast of thousands of adoring fans, some detractors, and many, many loyal friends from all walks of life. Sparky always had a houseful of friends, even well after he had gone upstairs to bed. He was loved and will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jim’s memory to Tioga Central Sports Booster Club or Stray Haven in loving memory of Coach James F. Ryder, Jr. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com