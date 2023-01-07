Bert Petroski passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 at Elderwood at Waverly, NY.
She was predeceased by her husband John, her parents Sam and Stella Fesolovich DeFazio, and grandson Ryan Noone.
She was born in Scranton, PA and graduated from Dickson City High School. Before her retirement at age 77, she worked at Scranton’s Women’s Resource Center as the Administrative Manager for 28 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her job at the Center and cherished the lasting and dear friendships that she made there. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her special great grandson who shares her love of donuts!
Surviving are her daughter Lynn Dixon Noone and husband Michael, Sayre, PA; grandson Kevin Noone, wife Claire and great grandson, Calvin, Portland OR; and granddaughter Juliana Noone, Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by her brother Sam DeFazio and Pearl Salvo, nephew Tom DeFazio and wife Sandra, as well as a half-sister,Jeri Watlock, Edwardsville, Pa., and many close friends. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bert’s memory may be made to the Women’s Resource Center, PO Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501, wrcnepa.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at Tohomthomascremationfuneralservice.com