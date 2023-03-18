Jeffrey M. Hanaway, 71, of Woodhull, NY, passed away at his home on Monday, March 6, 2023 due to failing health.
Born in the Town of Union, NY on November 30, 1951, Jeff was the son of the late Joseph R. and Mary M. (Harding) Hanaway.
He attended schools in Waverly, NY where he was a 1969 graduate of Waverly High School. He then attended SUNY Geneseo where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in biology.
Jeff retired from the Dresser Rand Co. in Painted Post where he had been employed as a machine operator for over 30 years. He loved his home in the woods in Woodhull where he renovated and improved his home over the years. He has constructed a pond on the property to enjoy. He also always planted and harvested a vegetable garden on his property year after year.
He loved his pet cats over the years including his present beloved felines, Susie and Chow. Jeff is also survived by his nephew and his wife, Brandon and Elizabeth Bellis of Chesapeake, VA, his great nephews, Joseph and Dominic Bellis, an aunt and several cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Hanaway and his sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Mark Bellis.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Father Jeffrey Galens will officiate. Burial will follow there.
Arrangements are in the care of the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.