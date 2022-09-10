Dennis L. Washburn

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure ~
Dennis LeRoy Washburn, 73, of Nichols passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Denny was born on September 14, 1948 in Waverly, NY a son of the late Leon and Anna (Soper) Washburn. He attended school at Tioga Central and left at a young as to assist his parents in the operation of the family farm. On June 20, 1970, he married Patricia Richart and together they have shared 51 years of marriage. Many will remember Denny for his strong work ethic when he worked at Robert Packer Hospital in the housekeeping department. Denny retired from Stateline Auto Auction where he had served as a driver for five years. Denny enjoyed the simple things in life, he loved the solitude and reflection time at the pond. He also loved the time spent on his John Deere and tending to his small farm of pigs and chickens. Once chores were done, Denny and Pat enjoyed a visit to town or touring the country side looking for a warm meal at a country diner.
Denny has left his fingerprint on the hearts he loved the most, he will be greatly missed by his loving wife Patricia; his sons and daughter-in-law: John Washburn; Larry & KaSandra Washburn; and Leon Washburn. He was lovingly known as Pop-pop to Leon Jr. and Hudson. Denny’s memory will also live on in his sister and brother-in-law’s heart Lois and Peter Kenny; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Ruth Hildebrant and Nellie Briggs.
Abiding with his wishes there will be no calling hours. A private family gathering will be held at the pond. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Fire Dept. PO Box 336, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Dennis L. “Denny” Washburn.