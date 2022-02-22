Clyde West Lahnum, born in Athens, Pa. passed away on February 17, 2022 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, N.Y. at the age of 66. Clyde was the only son of Othel and Ida Lahnum. He spent much of his later life as a resident of the town of Big Flats, N.Y.
Clyde enlisted in the Navy right out of high school in June of 1974 and served until June of 1978. He then joined the Coast Guard in April 1981 where he would serve until June of 1997. He retired in June 1997 from active duty at the rank of Chief Petty Officer. During his service he served on the USS Barnstable County, the USCGC Bibb, the USCGC Chase, the USCGC Thetis and the USCGC Hamilton. He also served at the Atlantic Area Command Center on Governor’s Island in New York City. Over his 20-year military career, Clyde became known as a steadfast and friendly shipmate and stayed close with many of the people he served with.
After retirement from the military Clyde worked at a number of manufacturing jobs before spending the majority of his time working as a machinist at Synthes in Big Flats, N.Y. He was also a volunteer fireman and first responder for the Tompkins Corners Fire Department in Catlin, N.Y.
Clyde had a big heart and always found ways to help or contribute to the organizations and people he was dedicated to. He helped build a strong organization for veterans who worked with him at Synthes. He also was an active contributor to a number of cancer survivors groups and helped educate people on his specific type of cancer and his treatment path.
Clyde loved the Yankees, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He also self-published a military thriller novel called Primary Target with his friend and ship-mate Mark Manson. Wherever Clyde went he left a bit of himself with those he interacted with. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart.
Clyde is survived by his wife Karen Lahnum, his sons Joshua (Amanda) Dunbar-Lahnum and Jeremiah (Lillian) Shafer-Lahnum. He is also survived by his stepsons Benjamin (Michelle) Jackson, and Joshua (Cheri) Jackson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, and a number of cousins who he viewed as brothers and sisters to himself.
Clyde was predeceased by his father Othel “John” Lahnum, and his mother Ida Lahnum. He was also predeceased by his aunts and uncles.
Calling hours will be held at the Greater Valley Assembly of God at 104 South Main Street in Athens, PA on Saturday February 26th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m.. All are invited to attend and celebrate Clyde’s life alongside his family. A luncheon will follow.
The care of Clyde’s remains have been entrusted to Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service at 1297 Elmira Street, in Sayre Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Clyde’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com