A mother holds their child’s hand for a little while and their hearts forever .....

Phyllis A. Sawyer, 78, of Nichols passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and under the guidance of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com

