Mina M. Bellis, 90 of Barton, NY passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Jan. 5 , 2023. Mina was born in Sayre, Pa and raised in Nichols, NY by her parent’s Charles and Myrtle Barlow and it’s where she met the love of her life, Kenneth W. Bellis Sr. They were married for 54 years when Kenneth passed away in 2008.
Mina retired from IBM, Owego in 1994. She enjoyed her job there but her true happiness was in helping Kenneth and her son’s in the operation of the family farm up on “The Hill.” As soon as her large lawn’s started greening up in the spring, she would be found riding her lawnmower most days until late fall. Mina enjoyed mowing her lawn right up until the age of 88 and if her health didn’t force her to stop you would still see her out there.
She loved to watch and feed her birds in winter and the woodpeckers were her favorite. Mina also enjoyed traveling with her daughter on their many weekly rides, she especially enjoyed going to Candor, NY for a baby softie twist ice cream cone then her day was made. At the end of the day, Mina loved the challenge of watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Sunday afternoons watching PBR — Professional Bull Riding.
Her Barton United Methodist Church family were so very dear in her heart and She was so touched and overjoyed at Christmas 2022 when she was showered with Christmas cards and get-well cards from her Church family. Pastor Alan Bill and wife Diana hold a special place in her heart, as well as JoAnn Brennan, her weekly virtual hugs sure brightened Mom’s day.
Mina will be greatly missed by her daughter Molly (David) Hanville; her son’s Gary Bellis, Timothy (Belinda) Bellis; and Shawn ( Danielle) Bellis; her daughter-in-law Sandi Bellis. Her grandchildren: DJ Hanville, Colleen (Adam) Krause, Heather Bellis, Jason Bellis, Brittney (Matt) Rhodes; Kyle Bellis, Josh Bellis (Abbey); Jessica Bellis (Jay), Mary (Kevin) House and Buddy Bellis; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Mina was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Sr., son Kenneth Jr. and sister Rita Barlow, brothers Charles (Nellie) and Rodney (Veronica) Barlow.
Abiding with Mina’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Halsey Valley Fire Dept., 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883 in loving memory of Mina M. Bellis.