Christopher Paul Kuhlman left this earth as he lived, with a perpetual smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. His spirit lives on thru the friendships he embraced in his short time with us and the love he left behind.
Chris is well known in the Owego area as the owner of Tioga Gardens Florist but developed new friendships in the Sayre area as he established himself in the real estate business and as the husband of Steve Novak. He welcomed his neighbors known as the “Merry Widows” into his home for fabulous dinners followed by entertainment on the piano as he belted out show tunes in his booming voice. His prowess at cards was legendary as most times he kept score and also won! He loved sharing flowers with his friends and acquaintances and would often take a bouquet of roses into a restaurant just to hand them out to the female patrons because he loved sharing flowers. His yard at home was his source of pride as he planted and cared for flowers during the summer months.
Both Steve and Chris loved Seneca Lake where they spent summers waterskiing, kayaking and enjoying their friends. Chris spent many hours searching for lake glass that he made into jewelry. The original plan was to sell it for retirement income but in typical Chris fashion, he gave it away to his lady friends.
With his husband Steve, Chris travelled the world with trips to Egypt, a safari in Africa, visiting friends in Germany and several trips to their favorite place, Italy, including a recent trip to Sicily. It was the day after returning from that most recent trip that Chris fell ill with a cancer that was a result of treatment for cancer the previous year. Chris and Steve were able to live life to the fullest and Chris leaves with no regrets.
Chris was born in Endicott, NY, the son of Otto and Gladys Kuhlman and grew up in Owego where his parents owned and operated Nichols Florist and later developed Tioga Gardens with its famous garden dome. He attended Owego schools and later SUNY Cobleskill where he studied floriculture. He continued his floral study in Germany where he developed many friends and became fluent in the German language. Chris was active in the community during his career serving on museum and cultural center boards of directors.
He is survived by his husband, Steve Novak, four brothers, Phil (Patty), Ed (Gina), Tim (Donna Mcrea) and Steve (Kim), numerous nephews and nieces and cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
At Chris’s request, a private service will be held for the family with a celebration of life to follow later in the year. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Chris’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
In memory of Chris we ask that you call or visit your local florist and send, or better yet deliver, a bouquet of flowers to someone you love. As Chris always said, “Flowers Make People Happy”!