After 90 years of unquestionably making the world a better place, Pat passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Unwavering kindness, forgiveness, charity and love were present each and every day in the life of Patricia A. Macnamara. Pat was, and will continue to be, a guiding light to all of us who wish our time here on earth be one led by the better angels of our nature.
Pat was devoted to her family, community and faith. Her children all feel fortunate for having a mother who loved them with a heart of gold and a soul of pure caring and compassion. Her love for children was limitless as she spread joy from one generation to the next, as her nineteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren have all experienced the wonder of being with ‘Grandma Pat’.
Pat’s love for young people was also expressed through her involvement with organizations like the Fresh Air Fund, Big Sisters and volunteering as a Reading Buddy. An active community member, she volunteered time for the Cancer Drive, as a poll worker and in local theater with the Lake Country Players. Over the years Pat was an active member of the Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian Churches. She was involved in the choir, a number of faith groups and was a Sunday school teacher. Pat also loved art and studied with Waverly artist Lily Belle Isle, who became a close friend. Pat’s family will cherish her accomplished drawings and paintings she created during their childhood.
Pat was born on Oct. 15,1932. She grew up in Waverly, NY, and raised her six children in the area prior to moving to Watkins Glen in 1983. Pat’s non-stop love for life could even be felt at where she worked, whether at Paluzzi’s in Sayre, Pa., Tobey’s Doughnut Shop or Famous Brands in Watkins Glen, New York. She continued to work well past retirement at Famous Brands, where her co-workers lovingly called her ‘Patty Mac’.
Pat was predeceased in death by her mother, Frances Hulett and father, Kenneth Jackson; husband, William Macnamara, and sister, Janice Brew.
She is survived by her children; daughters, Deborah (Marius) Cross, Janice Learn, Kathleen (James) Armstrong, Barbara (Frank) Rossi, Amy (Stacey) Becker and son, Robert (Nancy) Washburn, as well as her Fresh Air daughter, Myrna Prince; stepsons, William (Penny) Macnamara, Neil (Kristin) Macnamara and Christopher (Sarah) Macnamara; sister, Lyndal Homet and brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Jackson; ex-husband and friend, Floyd Washburn.
Pat’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses, aids, doctors, and staff at Elderwood in Waverly for their constant care and compassion.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life Ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements with Royce- Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.