William K. “Billy” Frisbie, 53, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1969, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Philo and Harriet (Frisbie) Johnson.
Billy loved his family and spending time with them. He served in the Air Force. He enjoyed gambling, playing scratch off lottery tickets and games on the computer.
He is predeceased by his father Philo Johnson, grandparents Nellie and Glendon Frisbie, and niece Jacklyn Frisbie.
William is survived by his mother Harriet Johnson of Athens, Pa., sisters and brothers-in-law Wanda and Tom Comstock of Waverly, NY and Kay and Jim Liana of Elmira, NY, sister Lisa Nichols of Endwell, NY, special uncle Brian Frisbie, several nieces and nephews Jason, Jessica, Jolene, Jennifer, Bobby, and Latasha, and many great nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 4pm at the funeral home with Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Billy’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com.