Willis L. Kreiser passed peacefully in his home from chronic illness, surrounded by loved ones on June 2, 2022. He was 86 years old. He was born in Royalton Pa., and moved to Athens when he married in 1958.
Willis leaves behind his wife DeEtta of 64 years, his daughters, Darnice (Chris) Wolgemouth, Darlene (Moses) Rodriquez, Janet Kreiser and his son Steven Kreiser, six grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, and also his great grandson Ian Mosier. His family was very important to him and he loved building things for all of them.
He owned Kreiser’s General Services and was a jack of all trades. Will enjoyed working on cars and while doing so, he befriended a young man in which he considered family, Christopher Bailey. They would work on cars or sit and talk for hours. He loved fishing, hunting and boating. He could fix anything. We called him McGyver, nothing was impossible for him. He was our hero and mentor. He would be there for family and friends no matter the time nor weather. He was a proud Veteran who served in the Air Force four years and then two years in the Reserves.
He was a man who knew what he wanted in life when he saw it; he asked his wife, DeEtta, of 64 years to marry him on their very first date. He was dedicated to serving his family and friends, community, and country in every way he could. He was such a jack of all trades that he owned and operated his own business, Kresier’s General Service for 25 years after he had taken over his father’s-in-law water softener business.
Pop Pop, as most of us here knew Willie, was a man of infinite knowledge. Pop Pop taught many of us everything we know, but what he failed to teach us, was everything he knew. The time spent in Pop Pop’s garage was priceless to many of us. It was time for learning, guidance, and always a good laugh. The garage was his land of invention and wonder. He could build anything. He especially loved building things for the pure enjoyment of his grandkids and great grandkids. Wagons for Julia, Jenie, and Josh. Recliners for Dylan and Lillianna and of course, the “Jeep.”
His skills, knowledge, and humor were his way of showing how much he cared about each and every one of us. Once Pop Pop drove from Pennsylvania to Maryland to help make repairs on Darlene’s condo, he made auto repairs for countless family and friends whenever he could, and if he called you dumb and ugly, you knew he really loved you.
We are so thankful to have had as much time with you on this earth as we did. Thank you for everything you have done for me and our family. You are my hero. Although our hearts ache today, one day soon we will speak of these memories with warm smiles and happy tears. We will love you forever and always. Rest easy, sweet angel.
Funeral services will be held at Waverly Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St. Waverly N.Y. on July 9 with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon with the service and full military honors at noon.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.