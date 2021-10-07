Frank L. Scrivens Jr., 84, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank L. Sr. and Jessie Betts Scrivens; daughter, Cindy L. Scrivens; brother, Raymond Scrivens; and his sisters, Betty Northrup, Janet Smith and Helen Simonds.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Donna Hakes Scrivens; his daughter, Kimberly (Paul) Grace of Barton; grandchildren, Kevin, Amanda, Danielle and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexa, Valerie, Brynlee, Chase, Tobias and Carson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He then went on to work at Ingersoll Rand in Athens for 37 years. Frank enjoyed target practicing, traveling, having picnics with the family, camping, riding and taking care of horses, fishing, swimming and collecting classic cars.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. A funeral service to honor Frank’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating and burial to follow at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Frank’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.