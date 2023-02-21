Kenneth Stanley “Ken” Ginalski, 79, of Sayre, PA passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, following declining health.
Kenneth was born in Sayre on Oct. 14, 1943, the son of the late Stanley J. Ginalski Jr. and Anna I. (Kenish) Ginalski. He was a graduate of Sayre High School with the class of 1961 and in October of 1961, Kenneth began serving with the U.S. Navy until the completion of his Naval service in October of 1964. With the desire to fulfill his life ambition, Ken began his great adventure to sail around the world in his sailboat. Following many memorable months at sea and visiting and experiencing numerous countries during this period in life, he returned home to Sayre with the goal of furthering his education.
Ken subsequently attended Broome Community College in Binghamton and upon graduation received his degree in computer programming. In 1974, Ken moved to Alaska where he resided in numerous locations while working as a millwright on the Alyeska Pipeline. He returned home to Sayre in 2000 to begin enjoying his retirement years. Ken was a member of Skiff-Bower VFW Post in Sayre and the Sayre Elks Lodge. He enjoyed working extensively on his home, caring for his fish, and spending time socializing with family and many friends in both the valley area and Alaska. Ken will be remembered by many for his congenial personality, kindness, and generosity.
Ken is survived by his sister, Shirley Alexander of Sayre, nieces and nephews, Sue (TJ) Smith of North Dakota, Tammi Alexander of Elmira, Kathy (Walt) Dingfelder of Northeast, Pa., Brian (Terrie) Alexander of Lockwood, David (Jodi) Alexander of Maryland, great nieces and great nephews, Sean Anthony, Chad Anthony, Ashley (Tom) Mallarme, Zachary Wolcott, Jessica Alexander, Jarod (Grace) Alexander, Alan Dingfelder, Jolee Alexander, Jace Alexander and his beloved canine companion, Max. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting Kenneth’s Family with arrangements.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue. Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Kenneth Stanley Ginalski.