Shortly after five in the evening on May 22, 2022, at the age of 72, I was finally reunited with my brother, David, my brother-in-law, Jerry Hurtgam, and my father-in-law Harold Cheney for a Heavenly Happy hour at Heaven’s Gate Lounge & Grill. We couldn’t stay long, as we needed to join my parents, Robert and Marion Schendel, for dinner. As I was passing on, my loving wife of 41 years, Jackie, shared with me my last bodily taste of Evan Williams as she and my daughters Jennifer (Chad) and Amy (David) raised a glass to my life while gathered in my comfortable private room at Mercy House in Endicott, NY. My “Chipmunk Squad” as I have lovingly named them, had been by my side for the last 2 years as I battled Stage IV colon cancer.
Born in Lockport, NY on Feb. 2, 1950, I grew up on a produce farm on Ridge Road where I sang in the children’s choir at St. Peter’s Lutheran and played sports at Wilson High School. I wished to become a dentist and play football at Adrian College in Michigan, but I changed course when I got a “D” in organic chemistry and was forced to choose between spring workouts or a lab class that was required for me to graduate. I instead focused my extracurricular attention on my bass guitar skills and hanging out with my Sigma Alpha Epsilon brothers prior to graduating with a degree in biology.
While some of you may now recognize me as your financial planner and life insurance advisor through Thrivent Financial (formerly Aid Association for Lutherans), I am more fondly remembered as “brother” by my sisters Brenda Hurtgam and Bonnie Fritsch (Edward), despite their claims that I pushed Bonnie out of the sandbox, and as brother-in-law to Barb Schendel. I also took joy in being an uncle of eight and great uncle to 12 nieces and nephews, an adopted son to Dorothy Cheney, and a brother-in-law to both Norm Cheney and Christine Webber. A title I did not get enough time to enjoy was “Grandpa Brian” to my two amazing step-grandkids, Julianna and David Jr. who came into my life with their father far too late.
In my free time I enjoyed gardening at my home in Tioga Center, golfing, playing bass guitar and the occasional camping trip with many dear friends… they will all agree that I was the putting and chipping champion and an excellent cribbage player. I can also identify every James Bond actor, name the song and author of countless folk and classic rock songs using just the first few bars (especially by The Eagles), and saw every Star Wars movie in the theater with my bride.
I would like to be remembered as a reliable and caring resource to all, the bassist in Cobblestone Crossing, Dos Amigos and Story, and the coach and umpire for a handful of youth baseball and softball teams – just please don’t remember me as the referee heckler at my daughters’ games. More simply, remember me as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, mentor and friend.
I’m really going to miss “treatment time” with my girls, placing horse racing bets – the Big Man thinks I have too much of an advantage – and cheering on the Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees. I would have loved one more trip to stand on the corner in Winslow, Arizona, more date nights with Jackie, picnics with family and friends and to see my Bills finally win a Super Bowl.
At my request there will be a private memorial service with a celebration of life later in the year when it is more convenient for my farming family. If you really feel like you would like to send flowers for my service, I ask that you please call my friends at Chamberlain Acres Florist, Elmira NY, but I would rather you make a contribution to Mercy House in Endicott where my family and I felt great support and comfort in my final days. “Take it easy”. — Brian
Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.