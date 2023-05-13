Mary Catherine Wolcott was born to Elizabeth (Shaffer) and Daniel Stark on July 27, 1942, in Sayre, PA. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Matthew; granddaughter, Mackenzie; special aunts, Phyllis Lucarelli and Mary Rita Ault; and her dog, Buddy.
Mary Catherine is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph E. Wolcott, Sr; her brother, Daniel E. Stark; her children, Mark, Brian, Becky Jo, Joseph Jr. and Daniel (Violeta); grandchildren, Alexa (Todd), Ashley (Tommy), Zachary, Devan, Heather, Stacy (Charles), Mindy, Ruby, and Cody; great grandchildren, Raice, Ayvah, Caston, Celesse, Everett, Charlotte, Magnolia, Max, Dannika, Deja, Jayce, Zoe and Everett. She had a lifelong best friend Barb Novajowski, and a beloved friend and neighbor, Ann Krotzer.
Mary graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1960. She worked various jobs, but her passion in life was raising her children. She loved cooking for her family and enjoyed passing down family recipes. Holidays were special for Mary and Joe. Everything revolved around her family. Mary enjoyed playing games with family and friends, snuggling with her dog, Sasha, and watching her favorite television shows. In early years, Mary and Joe loved to go dancing together. She loved music, in particular, Elvis Presley. She loved to reminisce of her life experiences and the wonderful memories she made with those she loved. Mary had a contagious laugh and was the foundation of her family.
Throughout the years, Mary and Joe hosted many cookouts, holiday gatherings and special events at their home. She had a special ability to make everyone who walked through her doors feel welcomed and loved. Her kind heart extended beyond her home. She was a very social woman. These are just some of the many things that Joe loved about her. In their years together they loved watching Perry Mason and Colombo. They had a great sense of humor with each other. Mary was an incredibly kind woman who always made sure her husband and children had everything they needed. She was loyal, hard- working, creative, generous, funny, the world’s best cook (according to her family), compassionate and the most incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. There are not enough words to describe the impact she has left behind. Her family will forever cherish the memories she has created. She will be deeply missed by all.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins Street, Sayre, PA. A funeral service to honor Mary’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2016 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins Street, Sayre, PA with Rev. Melinda Artman officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mary Catherine’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com