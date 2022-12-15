Harold R. Evans, 80, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harold R. and Jean Good Evans Sr.; and his father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Carrie Benjamin.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Deb Benjamin Evans of Waverly; his sister, Louise (Jack) Eisner of NJ; brother-in-law, Ronald Benjamin of Waverly; sister-in-law, Sharon (James) Seymour of Waverly; nephews, Joseph (Peggy) Doyle of NJ, James Seymour Jr of Waverly and Cheyne Seymour of Waverly; his nieces, Wendy (James) Sowle of Waverly and Jamie Doyle of NJ; and his four-legged companions, Emmy and Sophie.
Harold was born in New Jersey and after high school he served in the Marines from 1962 to 1963. He went to work for Goodwill in Saint Petersburg, FL before moving back to New York to work for State Line Auto Auction and retiring from Schuyler County ARC.
He was a deeply religious man who enjoyed reading the bible and listening to Jimmy Swaggart.
He was a member of the Waverly Church of the Nazarene.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.