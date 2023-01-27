Cecelia Gertrude Boone Washington was born Sept. 27, 1949 in Cooksville, Maryland, to the late Charles and Gertrude Boone. She is the baby girl, with two big sisters, Martha Sands and Shirley Dorsey, two brothers, Charles Boone Jr. and Wayne Butler and Quinny, her niece a ‘little sis’.
Cecelia attended Howard County public school until the family moved to Granite, Maryland where she attended Baltimore County schools, graduating from Woodlawn High School. She also took courses at Catonsville Community college in Psychology, English and Sociology.
On June 20, 1970, Cecelia married Ralph Washington also from Granite and from their union, they had one daughter, Michelle Kimberly Washington. Michelle married Gerard Eberlein on October 7, 2000 and a grandson Michael Gerard Eberlein was born. On Jan. 26, 2023, God opened the heavenly gates and Cecelia joined her daughter, Michelle and her grandson, Michael and God said welcome home Cecelia.
Cecelia worked for the Social Security Administration for many years and later worked with data entry in medical records in several doctor’s offices in Howard county and in upstate New York where she lived for the past 18 years.
Ralph and Cecelia moved from Maryland to New York in September 2005.
They loved to camp and travel in their RV with family and friends, especially with Worthy and Ella and Albert and Vernice.
The two also liked cruising with family and friends to the caribbean islands.
Cecelia had long lasting friendships from her days at Social Security with Mary and Louise and Madelyn. She also kept in touch with her friend and hairdresser, Marilyn (Buttons).
Cecelia loved to decorate her home. She especially liked decorating during holidays, with Christmas being her favorite.
Cecelia is survived by her husband Ralph of 53 years; brothers, Charles Boone, Jr. (Page) and Wayne Butler (Natosha); sisters Martha Sands and Shirley Dorsey, little sis Quinnetta Boone; sister in laws, Eileen, Pam and Mary Washington, Roberta Oriolowo, Doris Washington; brother in laws, Albert (Vernice) Washington and Worthy (Ella) Washington.
She leaves to mourn the extended Boone, Makle and Washington families, many nieces and nephews and friends.
A memorial service to honor Cecelia’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 221 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pennsylvania with Pastor Robert Nacci officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Cecelia’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com