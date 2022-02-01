Christopher Michael Serfass, 28, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Milan, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan, 29.

He was born on Sept.7, 1993, in Sayre, PA, the son of Michael and Susan (Phillips) Serfass.

A full obituary and service information will appear in a later edition of the paper. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you